$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.50 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 15,039 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.25 million and the highest is $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $19.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.56 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.48 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $650.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Potbelly reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Announce -$1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the lowest is ($1.19). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.