$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com