Charlotte, NC

Tons of food donated and how you can still help

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVH87_0aTDwGpF00

On Wednesday, a record amount of food was donated during the WSOC-TV 9 Food Drive collection day.

For the past 16 years, WSOC-TV and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina have partnered to end area hunger through the 9 Food Drive.

Every year, WSOC-TV invites the public to bring donations to the Channel 9 studios during the WSOC-TV 9 Food Drive community collection day.

In total, 27,779 pounds (nearly 14 tons) of food was donated.

The food will supply more than 18,000 individual meals.

The 9 Food Drive continues through the month of June, and your help is still needed.

You too can help by donating canned or nonperishable food items now at any Arby’s, Ashley HomeStore or E.R. Services.

A complete list of donation locations can be found here.

Because the food bank supplies food and essential grocery items to hundreds of agencies, a monetary donation helps all of these organizations.

For every dollar the food bank receives, it distributes seven pounds of food. You can make a financial donation now by clicking on this link.

If you have an inspiring story to share, email Kevin Campbell, WSOC-TV/WAXN-TV/Telemundo Charlotte public affairs manager, at Kevin.Campbell@wsoctv.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

