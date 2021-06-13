Relite Finance Price Hits $0.0657 on Top Exchanges (RELI)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $129,644.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.