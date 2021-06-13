Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share
Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.80. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.www.modernreaders.com