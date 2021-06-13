Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.10). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

