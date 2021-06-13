Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.