Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS
Brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.10). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com