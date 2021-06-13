reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,688.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $502,456.41 and $50,514.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.