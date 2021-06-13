reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,688.00
Reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $19,688.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.www.modernreaders.com