reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,688.00

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $19,688.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
MarketsWKRB News

TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,150.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $5,150.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MidasProtocol (MAS) Hits Market Cap of $502,456.41

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $502,456.41 and $50,514.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $112,158.27

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $112,158.27 and approximately $5,306.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

PressOne Tops 24-Hour Volume of $779.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $779.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Signature Chain (SIGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,268.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.60 million and $8,268.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $274.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BSCView (BSCV) Achieves Market Cap of $890,553.69

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $890,553.69 and approximately $197.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $672.00

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058101 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00133877 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Monkey Project (MONK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $356.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $356.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

MXC (MXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.53 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Truegame (TGAME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $720.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $46,933.72 and $720.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $918,261.00

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Moneytoken (IMT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Moneytoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Moneytoken has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $14,100.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. NFT has a market cap of $3.35 million and $48,248.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.97 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. CargoX has a total market cap of $62.97 million and $345,094.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Helix Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,977.14 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $130,977.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 3% lower against the dollar.
Marketscom-unik.info

HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $817.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $817.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Belt (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits Market Cap of $634.92 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $634.92 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.92 or 0.00022201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.
MarketsWKRB News

Trodl (TRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,011.00

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Trodl has a total market capitalization of $683,015.84 and $6,011.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trodl has traded down 20% against the US dollar.