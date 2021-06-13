Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Wyoming Sunday Evening

Are you ready to usher in a 'Wyoming Summer' and plan to spend the summer enjoying the great state of Wyoming? Are you planning a vacation? How about a 'State-cation'?. We all know that summertime brings tons of people on their family vacation to the state and I've heard the word "Touron" used quite often. Being new to the state I feel the term "Touron" is equal to Jeff Foxworthy's "You might be a redneck" or Bill Engvall's "Here's your sign" comedy bits. As a resident of Wyoming, how do you have a Wyoming summer without becoming a "resident Touron"? We've come up with some great ideas for you and your group of family and friends.