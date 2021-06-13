Cancel
Wyoming State

Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Wyoming Sunday Evening

By Ben Kuhns
 7 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (June 13) for counties in Eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Torrington, and Wheatland. WHAT IS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH?. The National Weather Service...

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

