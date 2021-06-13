Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $33.64 million and $790,308.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $370.92 or 0.01039601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.