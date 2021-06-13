Cancel
Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Volume Tops $14.70 Million

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and $14.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

