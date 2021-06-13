Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Volume Tops $14.70 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Strike has a market cap of $121.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $41.93 or 0.00121061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.