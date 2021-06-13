Cancel
XeniosCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,963.00 (XNC)

By Emily Schoerning
 7 days ago

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. XeniosCoin has a total market cap of $116.96 million and approximately $59,963.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

