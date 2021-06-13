CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Penthouse 3’s Offensive and Absurd Use of Park Eun Seok Playing a Gangster Older Brother Unites Every Drama Fandom in Anger, Indignation, and Now Mockery

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articlePenthouse 3’s Offensive and Absurd Use of Park Eun Seok Playing a Gangster Older Brother Unites Every Drama Fandom in Anger, Indignation, and Now Mockery — 14 Comments. Pingback: Penthouse 3’s Offensive and Absurd Use of Park Eun Seok Playing a Gangster Older Brother Unites Every Drama Fandom in Anger, Indignation,...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

Dali and the Cocky Prince Bursts into Perfect Rom-com Progression and Tension in Episodes 7-8 as the Love Triangle Clicks into Place

I’ll preface this post by saying it’s going to be long (I have a lot to say) and that I LOVE THIS DRAMA!!! thank you very much. KBS Wed-Thurs rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) rounded the corner to midway airing this week, with episodes 7-8 staying at mid 5% ratings but taking off in every way narratively. This is the rom-com I’ve been praying for that I haven’t seen in years, both light in energy but with serious tension and depth at regular intervals. This drama is so so good, like so good if you miss it I don’t know when we’ll get another one like this. Of course it can fall apart in the second half but so far it’s started off well and only gotten better. Episodes 7-8 really showed us what Dali has before her in terms of her two men – first love and former fiancee Tae Jin and creditor/new potential suitor Moo Hak. That I actually like Tae Jin is a testament to Kwon Yul‘s acting and the fact that OMG you’ll get burned by the chemistry and tension between him and Park Kyu Young especially in the flashback scenes, With that said, Moo Hak all the way, Kim Min Jae‘s chemistry with Park Kyu Young is just as good if not better and more importantly Moo Hak didn’t break Dali’s heart into a billion trillion pieces 5 years ago like Tae Jin did. I don’t even care what Tae Jin’s reason was, he gave up the woman he loves and now it’s too late and I can’t wait to watch him burn with even more regret as he realizes he can’t control everything. The directing of this drama continues to be so beautiful and easy to watch, love love the artistic touches thrown here and there organically. The music is also top notch, all the OST songs are stirring and just makes the scenes pop as needed.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Jung Eun Chae Joins Suzy in the 8-episode K-drama Thriller The Second Anna

The two women intertwined in each other’s life type story seems to be on the rise, with upcoming Reflection of You (A Person Like You) and also with The Second Anna. Suzy has already been cast as the female lead and now Jung Eun Chae is joining the drama as the other female lead. It’s the story of a woman suffering from Ripley Syndrome where she creates a world and identity of someone else but believes it to be herself, telling lies to keep up the pretense. I’m guessing Suzy is that woman the other Anna and Jung Eun Chae likely is the first and original Anna of the story. The drama was initially supposed to be a movie but the director Lee Joo Young of A Single Rider ultimately decided to make it an 8-episode drama to fully flesh out the characters and story. The drama doesn’t have a network yet but it sounds like a drama suited for streaming and one that may benefit from a full drama drop so the viewer can marathon.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Yumi’s Cells Challenges Yumi to New Behaviors and Revives Old Dreams in Episodes 9-10 as the Relationship with Woong Balances Between Sweet and Precarious

When I watch Yumi’s Cells I enjoy nearly all of it, but when there are no new episodes I’m not anxiously waiting. I guess it mirrors Yumi’s overall mentality, she puts her all into her life (work, love) but with the things not there she’s not fretting about it. Episodes 9-10 were this past weekend and it wasn’t the relationship imploding bomb with Woong I feared it might be. The two got stronger after dispatching passive-aggressive Sae Yi and Yumi actually flexed new romance muscles in what is best described as a Kim Go Eun acting performance perfection as she attempted to learn various forms of aegyo. I cringed, laughed, and was so impressed with Kim Go Eun, this role absolutely puts her back on my good list after two acting/chemistry misfires with Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch. These two episodes cement that the story is about Yumi, her thoughts, feelings, dreams, insecurities, and convictions. The men are there to complement but the romance no longer feels like it’s an end goal (for me as the viewer), and I still like Woong when he’s being caring and considerate and new dude Babi for being so thoughtfully supportive and encouraging to Yumi (even if he has ulterior romantic motives). I loved seeing the new cells – writer cell, endorphin cell, etc. – and learning that cells grow big when that motivation becomes important to Yumi at a given time. There’s only 4 more episodes until the end and the drama was slated to have a second season and I hope it does despite the mid 2% ratings.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Bum Soo in Talks for 2022 K-drama Supernote About Counterfeiting Villainous Anti-heroes

Wahhh I love this pairing and what with 2021 rounding to the end it’ll be here in no time in 2022 with how fast time is flying. K-ent is reporting today that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Bum Soo are in talks for an upcoming thriller drama Supernote. It’s tagline is “The Heyday of Villains” and is about a group that counterfeits high quality bills called supernotes. The group are considered anti-heroes so I’m guessing they do wrong things to help good people and attack even worse folks. The drama will be helmed by the PD of Brilliant Legacy/Shining Inheritance and Dr. Stranger with the screenwriter not yet announced. The drama is slated to film from December through April with an eye towards summer airing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gangster#Eun#Fandom#Penthouse#Marriage Lyrics#Mine#Non Americans
koalasplayground.com

Wi Ha Joon Cast as Male Lead in Upcoming K-drama Adaptation of Little Women with Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun

The ascension of rising K-actor Wi Ha Joon has begun after his breakout role in hit Netflix drama Squid Game, and also a very good impression in his last role in a supporting capacity for 18 Again. He’s just been cast as the male lead in the upcoming tvN drama Little Women, which is as the title suggests a K-drama homage adaptation of the world famous novel. It’s not exact as there are only three sisters this time, and Kim Go Eun has been tapped as the eldest sister with Nam Ji Hyun playing the second sister. The production has not yet announced who will play the third sister but discussions are underway. Even more buzzy is that the drama will be helmed by the PD of Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown with the script by the screenwriter of Mother which was her first drama script but she’s got lots of movie scripts under her belt. Filming is slated to begin shortly before year end with a airing date in 2022.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

New Preview for SBS Drama Now, We are Breaking Up Emphasizes the Breaking Up Part Between Telegenic Leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong

The promos for this drama reminds me of Memento. Everything starts from the end, or is the end the beginning and the it begins anew? I don’t know, but either way the breaking up part seems to be all SBS is leaning in on for the teasers and posters for upcoming romance drama Now, We are Breaking up. The two new posters use very muted tones and the visuals are all alluding to the end of a relationship – the one below has Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo in happy couple times and then the one above has Song Hye Kyo’s picture burning, so we see the evolution from in love to trying to erase the existence of the other person. The new preview out also shows us the breakup scene (maybe?), the one in the rain with Jang Ki Yong holding an umbrella over him and Song Hye Kyo and she’s got major unshed tears in her eyes and then she’s gone and he looks around longingly. Sigh, if the love isn’t over then why break up, I hope they tried hard to make it work before pulling the nuclear option and then dragging all the viewers through a likely reconciliation.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Dismayed at the New Character Posters for tvN Drama Melancholia Showing Im Soo Jung as Teacher and Lee Do Hyun as Student Staring at Each Other Intently

I understand that a story is a story and sometimes it’s taboo or uncomfortable. But in those instances the story doesn’t try to normalize or make it right, it’s narrating something as is. I don’t know which path upcoming tvN drama Melancholia will take, a story about a math teacher at a prestigious private school and her connection with a math prodigy high school student. Will it be merely admiration and kindred spirits during the school years and then romance after he becomes an adult, or will the romance be implied or explicit when she’s teaching him, and if so what does the story want us viewers to feel about it. I know if ANY teacher stared at my 16 year old son the way Im Soo Jung is staring at 17 year old (in the drama) Lee Do Hyun I would rush to that classroom and beat her senseless legal ramifications be damned. It makes me so uncomfortable, as it does to the K-netizens who have been quite upset and unhappy with the new character posters for that reason. The tagline in Lee Do Hyun’s poster says “Teacher or math, neither I can like.” So he likes her already, I hope she doesn’t like him back when she’s teaching him, major sigh.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Episode 13-14 Jumps the Shark Where Every Character Does Something Dumb and Makes Everything Worse

This drama is estúpido, so so stupid now that I wonder where that bright, charming, creative, weird sageuk with potential went? Probably got contaminated by the addled brains of EVERY SINGLE MAJOR character, because that’s the only way to explain the sheer dumbass plot in the entirety of episodes 13-14 of Lovers of the Red Sky. Thank god next week is the finale two episodes otherwise it’s bad enough I would bail, but I’m in it so long might as well finish. These two episodes actually was chock full of “action” but the decision making, behavior, and dialogue were just inane and so inexplicably dumb all across the board it negated everything. Ha Ram admits he’s the Spy Master and goes with Prince Juhyang as his captive waiting to be offered up during the ceremony to extract the Demon (Mawang). Chun Gi feverishly paints the Royal Portrait. Ha Ram learns the ring he gave Chun Gi has magical powers to control the Demon. Prince Yangmyung gets a magical sword ready to slay Ha Ram/Demon if the sealing ceremony goes awry, and even in that he fails. The sealing ceremony is across the board a clusterfuck and Prince Juhyang actually CRIES when he sees the Demon isn’t going to possess him *headdesk*.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Three Upcoming K-movies Sad Tropical, Dog Days, and 2 O’Clock Date Remove Kim Seon Ho as the Male Lead, He Has No Further Active or Pending Projects in K-ent

This appears to be the wrap up portion of the Kim Sun Ho scandal, which has been a roller coaster three days worth of breaking allegations, silence, public speculation, fan denial, and now admittance. He has now admitted to the allegations posted by his ex-girlfriend and his agency is also in acceptance of his bad behavior. Right after the acknowledgement statement, he was removed from 1D2N where he was a popular member of the core cast. Now he’s been removed by all three movies he had lined up which he was slated to head into filming after Hometown Cha Cha Cha one after another. The movies are rom-com 2 O’Clock Date with confirmed female lead Yoona, human uplifting movie Sad Tropical which extended an offer today to Go Ara to be the female lead, and anthology movie Dog Days. Kim Sun Ho was a stage/theater/musical actor for nearly 10 years before his debut in 2017 in K-dramas so perhaps that realm will be the first place sometime down the line for him to stage a comeback, and who knows when/if that will be. But his major fandom accounts have all started to deactivate or go silent so it really is the end of the popularity he achieved thanks to his breakout in Start Up and the steady work in 1D2N. It lasted for about a year and was poised to level up after Hometown so its just a reminder that we audiences never know the real personality and behavior of stars onscreen. Once again success is comes hard earned but can be lost quickly.
MOVIES
Soompi

SF9’s Rowoon And Park Eun Bin Have A Series Of Fated Encounters In “The King’s Affection”

KBS’s “The King’s Affection” has released new stills of Park Eun Bin and Rowoon ahead of the upcoming episode!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” tells the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon stars as Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

jTBC Releases Softly Lit Evocative Teaser Preview for Snowdrop with Jung Hae In and Jisoo

It takes two to tango but why do I get the sense that jTBC is showcasing one lead more than the other, and perhaps not for the reasons of favortism. The first teaser preview is out for upcoming period romance Snowdrop and it’s as softly lit and focusing more on mood as expected. I see so much more on male lead Jung Hae In and wonder if production is keeping female lead Jisoo more under wraps for now since she’s an super popular idol who got a major drama female lead role in her first acting outing so there will clearly be extra scrutiny on whether she’s up for the job. It’s hard to judge on trailers alone but if the network wants to sell viewers on two beautiful people during a more simpler time falling for each other with all the swirls of romantic indicia (meet cute, first snow, hand touch, et. al.) then it’s all here in this first look. But then again, Youth of May promised everyone all that and look how that went, so I’ll keeping my happy ending guard up for this one as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han, And Park Ye Young Confirmed For New Drama

Coupang Play’s new series “Anna” (literal title) has confirmed its cast!. On October 20, Coupang Play stated, “Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han, and Park Ye Young have confirmed their casting in ‘Anna.’ Filming began on October 15.”. Suzy was previously reported to be in talks for “Anna,” which...
WORLD
Soompi

Park Eun Bin, Rowoon, Byungchan, Nam Yoon Su, Bae Yoon Kyung, And Jung Chaeyeon Share Insights Into Their Characters In “The King’s Affection”

The cast of KBS’s upcoming drama “The King’s Affection” shared some insights into their unique and interesting characters. “The King’s Affection” is a historical romance drama about a princess who disguises herself as the crown prince when her twin brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars as the crown prince Lee Hwi and SF9’s Rowoon co-stars as the prince’s teacher Jung Ji Woon. Nam Yoon Su plays Lee Hyun, a member of the royal family; VICTON’s Byungchan plays Kim Ga On, Lee Hwi’s bodyguard; Bae Yoon Kyung plays Shin So Eun, the only daughter of the Minister of the Interior; and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon plays Noh Ha Kyung, the youngest daughter of the Minister of War.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Ahn Hyo Seob Has Stopped Acting Like a Blind Man in the Second Half of Lovers of the Red Sky and It’s Can’t be Missed Acting Comedy

Somewhere the drama gods are laughing down on this drama, and I’m actually neither mad or sad but enjoying the off the rails ride at this point. Lovers of the Red Sky hasn’t just gone off the deep end in terms of the most nonsensical plot and character behavior I’ve seen in any drama in a long time, it’s also a masterclass now in bad acting. Actually I can’t even call it bad acting, its better described as wrong acting, and the number one case in point in male lead Ahn Hyo Seob. I’m fascinated by what’s going on behind the scenes because in front of the scenes he’s stopped acting like a blind person. Like, full stop, he’s not even making ANY effort other than using a cane to essay resemblance to a blind person. He tried in the first 6 episodes and gradually he tried less and less until the most recent two episodes 13-14 he is just flat out being a normal sighted person. If his character can see in the drama then Ahn Hyo Seob is actually doing okay with his sageuk acting, the diction is on point and he’s got that reserved poised scholarly demeanor down pat.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Heads into This Sunday’s Final Episode 16 with K-viewer Complaint About the Big Back Story Behind the Male Lead’s Angsty Guilt

It’s an impressive feat that tvN drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha is currently sitting at number 2 in 2021 ratings for the Sat-Sun timeslot for the network, behind Vincenzo, though Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) isn’t counted as a 2021 drama since it premiered in 2020. It’s last few episodes have been in the 9%-10% ratings with the highest being two episodes that broke 11%. I think it can break 12% for the final episode this Sunday but that aside it’s rare to hear last minute critique on a popular drama but here’s what K-netizens are annoyed about with a last minute reveal. Viewers learned that Kim Sun Ho‘s male lead Du Sik has been living in the seaside village doing odd jobs and being helpful to all because it gives him purpose after he was so despondent he contemplated suicide. That was over the death of his friend’s dad who entrusted funds to Du Sik to manage as a fund manager and the money was lost over bad investing picks. Viewers are upset that this paints fund managers in a bad and untruthful lie that when a client loses money its the fault of the manager especially here when Du Sik didn’t even pick the investments. He was blamed by those around the dead client and his guilt ate away at him. K-netizens think this is a dumb plot twist which I think in the history of terrible, awful, no good last minute K-drama plot twists this is small potatoes. The drama sounds like it’ll still wrap up with a happy ending so at least the ardent fans will get plenty of satisfaction.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy