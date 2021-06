On Sunday we brought you the latest ‘OT Phenomena’ from a new issue of Scientology’s magazine ‘Advance!’. And for the most part, you told us that these miracles shared by new OTs, published in order to convince other Scientologists to spend the big bucks on the OT levels so they too could obtain Scientology super powers, were exceedingly weak. Lucky traffic lights? A waning watch battery? This is the best that one could expect after spending hundreds of thousands or even a million dollars or more on the OT levels?