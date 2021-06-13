Corsicana City Council to meet Monday

Daily Sun FILE photo

The Corsicana City Council will have a work session at 5 p.m., followed by a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.

During the work session, Council will discuss the following:

Fire Service and Emergency Medical Service

Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:

• Receive public input regarding reestablishing Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, Article 7.300, Curfew Regulations, Subarticle A, Nighttime Curfew of the City Code of Ordinances.

• Receive public input regarding Fire Service and Emergency Medical Service.

• Consider approving the reestablishment of Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, Article 7.300, Curfew Regulations, Subarticle A, Nighttime Curfew, of the City Code of Ordinances.

• Consider approving the Navarro Central Appraisal District 2022 Proposed Budget.

• Consider authorizing the sale of property located at 106 South Beaton, Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas.

• Consider approving an amendment to the FY 2020-2021 Budget for the Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau.

• Consider reviewing and adopting the City of Corsicana’s Financial Policy and Purchasing Policy.

• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to the Main Street Advisory Committee.

• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.

• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.

The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:

• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#

United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#

Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:

www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)

The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:

www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.