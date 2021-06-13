Denton library returns to fun, in-person summer activities for families

The Denton Public Library this month has rolled out a series of family reading programs, marking a return to pre-pandemic, in-person activities designed to entertain and educate area children during the summer break.

One of the first such activities, Bring-a-Blanket StoryTime, began the morning of June 4 on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square, with the next Bring-a-Blanket event scheduled for July 2.

Hosted by youth service librarians Sarah Ward and Rebecca Ivey, the June 4 gathering began around 10 a.m. and lasted around 20 minutes, drawing around 60 or so families. Many attendees brought towels or blankets to sit on the lawn.

This storytime was started in 2018 by another librarian and was planned to continue into 2020 until it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Ward, Bring-a-Blanket StoryTime was a chance to bring Denton kids together as face-to-face gatherings gradually return.

“Denton is starting to come back together, so we wanted to bring storytime to the heart of Denton — the Square,” said Ward, who also served as the event coordinator. “The Square’s a great place to do it, because everyone’s spread out.”

Ward and Ivey read two children’s books — Ten, Nine, Eight, by Molly Bang and Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear? by Bill Martin Jr. Throughout the reading, they encouraged audience participation by encouraging kids to imitate their favorite animals, wiggle their toes and hug their parents.

Ivy got a lot of laughter when she read a section in Ten, Nine, Eight involving falling snow.

“We got a lot of that this year, didn’t we?” she said. “We had snow for three straight days!”

The readings were dovetailed by various other activities, such as sing-alongs, dancing and a puppet show where Ward performed as Nyla, a baby orangutan, and Ivey as Duke, a dog.

Among the attending families were locals Paul and Mandalyn Voorhies, who brought their daughter, Olivia. Paul Voorhies said his daughter was a “big book fanatic.”

“She loves reading and storytime at home,” he said.

“And music,” Mandalyn chimed in.

Paul Voorhies also revealed this to be the first time he and his wife had taken their daughter out to a public event. Olivia, who turned 2 a couple months back, had not been able to take part in social activities since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We haven’t been able to really take her to a whole lot because not much has really been available,” he said. “Even when there was, we didn’t want to chance it because she’s so young.”

He said he hoped the event and further ones hosted by the library will provide his daughter more of a chance to interact with other children her own age.

“We wanted to take her out and get to experience all these things, social activities and being around other babies,” Voorhies said. “That’s why we were excited when we heard about this, because we knew with all the other kids coming, it’d be a good social activity for her, too.”

Another program the library will be running is 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. This aims to help parents promote literacy in young children by encouraging them to read for rewards. These include a color-changing cup, a book bag and eventually a free book for keeps.

The Voorhies family has already signed their daughter up for it.

“Yes, we actually just got [Olivia] her first library cards a few weeks ago,” Voorhies said. “When we were there, they gave us one of those pamphlets, so we actually got a head start on that.”

By 10:30 a.m., the event wrapped as attendees returned home and Ward and Ivy gathered their props.

“It went really well,” Ivey said. “It was so heartwarming to see the kids so happy.”

In addition to Bring-a-Blanket StoryTime, other planned summer activities through the library include a weekly gathering called Splish-Splash StoryTime, which will be held every Tuesday at the Water Works Park.

More info can be found at library.cityofdenton.com.