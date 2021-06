Novak Djokovic already owns a Nole Slam. Now he’s half way to a calendar Grand Slam. Djokovic followed up his win at the Australian Open in February by coming from two sets down to defeat Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitispas, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in 4 hours, 8 minutes in the French Open final Sunday. It was just the sixth comeback from 0-2 down in a major men’s final in the Open Era, with five of those coming at Roland Garros. Djokovic previously came from 0-2 down to beat 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.