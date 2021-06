LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was airlifted to a hospital Friday to be treated for a lower back injury after riding a water coaster at Holiday World. The woman reported back pain after riding the Cheetah Chase water coaster at Splashin' Safari, a park spokesperson told WDRB News on Sunday. She was "alert and talking with staff," the spokesperson said, but was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.