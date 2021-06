Joc Pederson during his time in Los Angeles was a big fan favorite. On Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson stepped up to the plate and went yard against his former Dodgers teammate Yu Darvish. Then as he was rounding third base he did the Fernando Tatis Jr. stutter-step celebration that many Dodger fans saw when the Padres and Dodgers faced off here in Los Angeles. That home run that Pederson had left the bat at 109 MPH and traveled 424 feet to tie the game at 1 apiece against the Padres.