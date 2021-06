Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says HR 1 (S 1) is "the most dangerous legislation pending before the United States Congress." The battle rages on in the Senate over the election fraud legalization bill, which just resurfaced under a new number (S 2093). The next step happens as early as Tuesday, so this battle is far from over! S 2093 is essentially the same as HR 1, which passed by just two votes in the House above the necessary 218-vote threshold. This was in part because of bipartisan opposition to this bill.