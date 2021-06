After driving the BMW M2 CS, I’ve been dying to try the upcoming BMW M5 CS. The former is quite possibly the best M car since the E46 M3 and has a beautiful handling balance that completely shames all other current M cars. If BMW can harness some of that M2 CS magic and apply it to the M5, it will have a truly unique and special machine. In this new video from Piston Heads, we get to see if the BMW M5 CS is the car we hope it is.