Hawks' Cam Reddish: Out for Game 4

Reddish (Achilles) is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the 76ers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. According to Spencer, head coach Nate McMillan said Thursday that Reddish has progressed to playing in 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages, so the second-year wing is seemingly closing in on a return to game action. Given that he hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to his right Achilles issue, Reddish may be in line for only a small role in the rotation whenever he gets cleared from the injury report.