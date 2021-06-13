Cancel
Hawks' Cam Reddish: Out for Game 4

 7 days ago

Reddish (Achilles) is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the 76ers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. According to Spencer, head coach Nate McMillan said Thursday that Reddish has progressed to playing in 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages, so the second-year wing is seemingly closing in on a return to game action. Given that he hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to his right Achilles issue, Reddish may be in line for only a small role in the rotation whenever he gets cleared from the injury report.

920 ESPN

Joel Embiid Will Play vs Hawks in Game 1

Sixers center Joel Embiid is available and starting for Sunday’s Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said pregame that Embiid was a game-time decision after being listed as questionable due to a small meniscus tear in his right knee. Embiid...
Instant observations: Sixers come out unprepared in Game 1 loss vs. Hawks

The Sixers looked uninspired and unprepared in the first half of Game 1 vs. Atlanta, and the Hawks ended up pulling out a 128-124 victory to steal homecourt from Philadelphia. Joel Embiid's game-high 39 points were not enough to tilt things in Philadelphia's favor. Here's what I saw. MORE ON...
76ers Fall to Hawks in Game 1

The 76ers’ late push wasn’t quite enough to overcome the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, resulting in a 128-124 loss. Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers in his return to the court, finishing with 39 points, while shooting 12-for-21 from the field and 14-for-15 from the line.
76ers Eager to Respond in Game 2 vs. Hawks

The 76ers certainly showed some fight down the stretch in Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. In the end, the Sixers fell just short of a remarkable comeback in a game they trailed by 26 points midway through the second quarter. The Sixers outscored the Hawks, 70-54, in...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks playoff game times, results

After a 41-31 regular season, Atlanta clinched a first-round playoff spot as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Here are the game times, TV listings for scheduled games and results. FIRST ROUND. Hawks vs. Knicks.
Sixers Center Joel Embiid Will Play In Game 1; Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter Out

Joel Embiid will be in the Sixers‘ starting lineup for today’s opener of their second-round series with the Hawks, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid, who was diagnosed with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, was considered a game-time decision. He went through warm-ups before the team determined he was ready to play.
Hawks come out guns blazing, limp to finish line in Game 1 victory over Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers received big news just before tip-off on Sunday afternoon with the announcement that All-NBA center Joel Embiid was cleared to start in Game 1. The Atlanta Hawks wouldn’t be as fortunate, as a lingering knee issue sidelined starting small fowrad De’Andre Hunter. Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan tapped Solomon Hill to replace Hunter in the starting lineup but, despite a stellar game from Embiid, the Hawks used a first half barrage to take Game 1 in Philadelphia.
The Big Lead

Suns and Clippers Fans Brawl After Game 1

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, but their fans didn't let things end there. In the concourse after the game a huge brawl broke out between Suns and Clippers fans. Check it out:. The Clippers fan in the...
Preview: Hawks visit Philadelphia for Game 1 matinee

After advancing with a five-game win over the New York Knicks in the first round, the Atlanta Hawks will continue their playoff journey with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game 1 arrives on Sunday afternoon, with the Hawks visiting Wells Fargo Center for what should be an intriguing test for both teams.
Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter out for remainder of playoffs

Prior to Game 1 against Philadelphia, Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter began experiencing some mild swelling in his right knee. Head Team Physician Dr. Kenneth Mautner and Head Orthopaedist Dr. Kyle Hammond examined Hunter and suggested an MRI. The initial review revealed a new small tear of the lateral meniscus. Films from the MRI were sent to Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles for a second opinion, who earlier today confirmed the tear and recommended surgery.
Solomon Hill starting for Hawks in Game 1 on Sunday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Solomon HIll is in the starting lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. De'Andre Hunter has been ruled out of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to a sore right hamstring. As such, Hill will now be elevated to a starting role.
Adjustments Hawks must make heading into Game 3

The Atlanta Hawks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2, 118-102. The series now heads back to State Farm Arena for Game 3 where the Hawks will look to take care of home court. Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, and Shake Milton came...
Hawks Talon Gaming topples Heat Check

Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, lit the scoreboard up in both of its games Saturday night en route to two victories. Hawks Talon scorched Heat Check Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Miami Heat by scores of 89-69 and 88-79.
FanSided

Sixers-Hawks Game 1, a game to forget

The Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 at the Wells Fargo Center. In Sunday’s 1 PM matinee, Trae Young was magical, finishing with 35 points on 11-for-23 shooting and tallying 10 assists. Atlanta lit it up from deep all afternoon, going 42.6 percent from beyond the arc on 20-for-47 shooting as a team.
Quavo Calls Out Meek Mill After Hawks Beat 76ers In Game 1

Quavo called out Meek Mill on Instagram, Sunday, after the Atlanta Hawks upset the Philidelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Quavo was present at the game in Philadelphia with Michael Rubin. "Man We In Philly Acting Crazy," the Migos rapper wrote on Instagram with a...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Game 2, the Hawks get sunk by Shake Milton

Malik Benjamin Milton, better known as Shake, played 38 seconds of Sunday’s Game 1, which the Hawks won. He didn’t enter Tuesday’s Game 2 until Philadelphia, which had led by 18 points, was about to fall behind near the end of the third quarter. To say that 76ers coach Doc Rivers had saved Shake Milton for this moment would be a massive stretch. As it was, the East’s No. 1 seed was flirting with a 2-0 deficit in a series it’s supposed to win.
Hawks Report: Cam Reddish “extremely close to being able to suit up”

Travis Schlenk was on 92.9 The Game this morning, and he talked about De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish — two second-year wings currently dealing with injuries. Hunter is a game-time decision with right knee soreness; hopefully, we’ll see him at some point during this series. Reddish, on the other hand, has been out since February 21st with Achilles soreness. However, Schlenk said today that he is very close to returning to the floor.