Mets' Jeurys Familia: Charged with loss Sunday

Familia (2-1) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings, taking the loss versus San Diego on Sunday. Familia induced a double play to get out of trouble in the sixth inning, but he loaded the bases in the seventh. He gave up one run on a walk before Jacob Barnes allowed three inherited runners to score on Fernando Tatis' grand slam. Familia entered Sunday without allowing a run in his previous 7.1 innings. The right-hander has a 3.48 ERA, 17.4 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB with five holds, a save and two blown saves across 20.2 innings.