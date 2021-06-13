Mets' Joey Lucchesi: No-decision versus former team

Cancel
Lucchesi allowed a run on four hits and a walk and struck out six in five innings in a no-decision versus San Diego on Sunday. Lucchesi got off to a rough start when he allowed a leadoff home run to Tommy Pham in the first inning, but the southpaw settled down after that. He was denied a win after San Diego rallied for the lead in the seventh. Lucchesi has a 5.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 33 innings this year. He's given up just three runs in his last 17.1 innings, so he'll look to carry some momentum into his next start, which is expected to be in Washington during next weekend's series.

Mets’ Joey Lucchesi beginning to string together solid starts

SAN DIEGO — Joey Lucchesi is attempting to show the Mets he’s part of the solution and not part of the problem. After a rocky start to the season, the left-hander has given the team three straight solid performances, at least bandaging an open wound at the back end of the rotation.
Mets take series finale in true team effort

When the Padres were approaching on the Mets’ schedule, most probably assumed that this depleted Mets roster taking on the mostly full-strength Padres for four games in San Diego, where the Padres rarely lose, would turn out to be yet another disastrous west coast series for the Mets reminiscent of those we’ve seen so often in the past.
Giants bring Bruce Maxwell back to Bay Area team in trade with Mets

Bruce Maxwell, who played in 127 games with the Oakland’s A’s through three seasons though is remembered nationally for kneeling during the national anthem before others in MLB would follow his lead, is back on a Bay Area team. The Giants traded for the veteran catcher from the Mets in...
Mets sign former top prospect Cesar Puello to minor league deal

The Mets are signing outfielder Cesar Puello to a minor league contract, reports Tim Healey of Newsday. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. Puello, 30, has appeared in the big leagues with four different teams across parts of three seasons. Altogether, he’s tallied 197 plate appearances at the highest level, compiling a useful .246/.354/.347 line while lining up at all three outfield positions. A one-time top prospect during his first stint in the Mets system (2008-15), Puello has spent significantly more time at the Triple-A level, where’s posted a .289/.391/.439 slash over parts of six seasons.
OTD 2010: Mets Draft Former Stetson Shortstop, Jacob DeGrom

On this day in 2010, which believe it or not was now 11 years ago, the Mets drafted a former college shortstop by the name of Jacob deGrom in the ninth round, and the rest was history. The right-handed thrower was strictly a shortstop during his freshman season at Stetson,...
Mets Continue Taking The Term “Complete Team Effort” To Heart

The New York Mets entered the trickiest portion of their regular-season schedule to this point over the weekend by visiting the San Diego Padres for four games. Splitting this series says a lot about this squad, especially since they’re still limited by an incredible number of injuries to impact players.
Padres split Mets series with 6-2 decision

Chris Paddack and Craig Stammen each allowed three runs to the Mets (29-23) and the offense sputtered in the series finale en route to a 6-2 loss to New York at Petco Park on Sunday afternoon. The Mets’ Marcus Stroman took the victory while Paddack earned his fifth loss of...
Joey Lucchesi Emerging As Serviceable Back-End Rotation Arm

On January 19th, 2021, the New York Mets helped facilitate a large deal between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. In doing so, the Mets landed left-hander Joey Lucchesi. Coming into the spring training, the career 4.21 ERA pitcher was looked upon as a depth option and someone who...
Will Joey Lucchesi Facing the Padres Again So Soon Be an Issue?

First off, I’d like to say that I’m a big fan of Joey Lucchesi and I think he can be a valuable piece for the Mets down the road, whether he is a spot starter or long reliever. What limits his current and potential abilities to be a reliable part of a rotation is not necessarily his stamina, but rather his predictability; Lucchesi is essentially a two-pitch pitcher, which prevents him from pitching deep into ballgames.
Joey Lucchesi wants Mets’ trust to face lineup a third time

Joey Lucchesi would like to think he has earned a shot at working through the batting order a third time, but will the Mets give him that opportunity?. The left-hander was removed at 72 pitches Sunday after allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings. After the Mets’ bullpen squandered a one-run lead in a 7-3 loss to the Padres, he was asked about potentially working a third time through the lineup.
Mets' Joey Lucchesi Has Earned a Shot to Go Deeper in Games

Although the bullpen spoiled his latest impressive performance, Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi has been on a roll lately. Facing his former team for the second time in nine days, Lucchesi tossed his best outing of the season against the Padres on Sunday, going five innings (season-high), allowing one run on four hits, and striking out six batters.
Mets need to let Joey Lucchesi pitch longer

It’s time to unleash the churve. That would be Joey Lucchesi’s signature pitch — a changeup/ curve that now has its own celebratory hand gesture and scoreboard iconographic — and for four straight starts, it has served him especially well. It certainly kept the Padres at bay for five innings...
Cubs roll into New York to face Mets in battle of 1st-place teams

A four-game series between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs might be a playoff preview. And while it's only mid-June, Mets left-hander David Peterson might be auditioning for his spot in the postseason push. Peterson will look to snap out of a lengthy slump Monday night, when he is...
Former Mets trainer Ray Ramirez reacts to fan criticism over injuries

Ray Ramirez wants you to know that the injuries were not his fault. Ramirez, who served as the Mets’ head athletic trainer between 2004-17, emerged as a popular scapegoat for fans’ frustration. His notoriety among fans increased along with the number of injured players. Over a decade after leaving the...
Mets loosen leash on Joey Lucchesi, Edwin Diaz tumbles in walk-off loss to Nationals

After spending the past month making his plea to go deeper into games, Joey Lucchesi finally got a longer leash from the Mets. On Friday night, Lucchesi for the first time this season faced an opposing lineup the third time through the order. It was a big step for Lucchesi, who last faced a hitter for the third time while pitching for the Padres in 2019. The Mets, this season, had been reluctant to let him go deeper into his outings after a rough start to the year.
Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.
Mets turn to Joey Lucchesi to stop surging Nationals

The Washington Nationals already knew they wouldn't see Jacob deGrom this weekend. The New York Mets hope each game of the series brings them a little closer to the return of their ace right-hander. DeGrom's status is likely to dominate the conversation for the Mets in the four-game, three-day series...
James McCann catching for Mets versus Cubs

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. McCann will catch Marcus Stroman and hit fifth. Tomas Nido should be available off the bench after starting on Wednesday. numberFire’s models project McCann for 11.1 FanDuel...
Mets fans remain confident in their first-place team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Mets fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the latest SB Nation Reacts Survey, 98 percent of Mets fans are...