Padres' Tommy Pham: Hits leadoff homer

Pham went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mets. Pham sent the third pitch of the game from Mets starter Joey Lucchesi over the center field wall. In the seventh inning, the outfielder drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run and then scored on Fernando Tatis' grand slam. Pham has hit safely in six of the last eight games, going 9-for-24 (.375) in that span. He's slashing .237/.374/,355 with five homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 230 plate appearances this year.