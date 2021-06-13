Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Tommy Pham: Hits leadoff homer

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Pham went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mets. Pham sent the third pitch of the game from Mets starter Joey Lucchesi over the center field wall. In the seventh inning, the outfielder drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run and then scored on Fernando Tatis' grand slam. Pham has hit safely in six of the last eight games, going 9-for-24 (.375) in that span. He's slashing .237/.374/,355 with five homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 230 plate appearances this year.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Joey Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Tommy Pham Says Fans Have Taunted Him Over 2020 Stabbing Incident

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was the victim of an attack outside of a downtown San Diego night club in October and had to undergo emergency surgery after he was stabbed in the lower back. Now, fans across MLB are using the traumatic experience to taunt him during games.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Rizzo, Wisdom homer in Cubs' 7-1 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Zach Davies allowed just 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in 4 runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night. Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who have beaten...
MLBMLB

Stroman confounds Padres, then hits RBI 2B

SAN DIEGO -- Marcus Stroman’s decision to accept the Mets’ $18.9 million qualifying offer this offseason came as a modest surprise in baseball circles, particularly after the right-hander had talked so openly about wanting to explore free agency. Evolving market conditions eventually changed his tune, and for that, the Mets were glad. One less thing to worry about.
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO — Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings fo... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham starting on Sunday for San Diego

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Pham is getting the nod in left field while batting leadoff against Mets starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Pham for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Tommy Pham: Collects 10th steal

Pham went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs. San Diego's leadoff batter collected one of only four total hits the team managed in the contest, though he also struck out three times. Pham scored the team's lone run, following a third-inning single with a stolen base and subsequently crossing the plate on a Manny Machado single. Four of the veteran's 10 thefts on the season have come in his past four games.
MLBarcamax.com

Padres' Tommy Pham cuts though verbal abuse from fans to right his season

DENVER — Tommy Pham’s 2021 season started horribly. It isn’t difficult to notice that didn’t sit well with him. The Padres left fielder wears his caring like a full body suit. It does not take a .532 OPS through 41 games to make him scowl. That’s his default expression on the field. He doesn’t so much play baseball as go after it as if it wronged him in some way.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs continue to homer past Padres 3-1 for series win

The Cubs got home runs from both Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara, Jake Arrieta struck out six and allowed just one run, and the Cubs managed a close 3-1 win over the Padres to clinch the series in Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. Yu Darvish had himself a solid outing...
MLBNBC San Diego

Tatis Homers but Padres Lose Again in NY

The Padres will tell you they're not worried about their offense, and that's probably true. But, maybe they should be. The Friars were punchless again in a 4-1 loss to the Mets in New York. Their only run was a 408-foot, 109 MPH missile off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr., giving El Nino 18 dingers on the year to tie Braves star Ronald Acuna for the National League lead.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Padres hit 4 homers, including walk-off shot, to beat Reds

Victor Caratini capped a wild ninth inning Thursday night with a two-run, walk-off homer off Reds left-hander Amir Garrett to give the host San Diego Padres a 6-4 win over Cincinnati. Moments earlier, Eric Hosmer tied the game at 4 with a two-run homer off reliever Ryan Hendrix with one...
MLBTimes Union

Cincinnati-San Diego Runs

Padres sixth. Joe Musgrove flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Tommy Pham lines out to center field to Tyler Naquin. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Wade Miley to Joey Votto. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
MLBMLB

Tatis’ 18th homer unable to carry Padres

Courtesy of Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres finally had a sign of life. With one emphatic swing, the wunderkind got San Diego on the scoreboard in the seventh inning with an awe-inspiring, second-deck blast against the Mets at Citi Field on Saturday. The struggling offense finally had a run. Upon returning to the dugout, Tatis would don the team’s Swag Chain.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Finger doesn’t keep Tommy Pham from lineup

The Padres begin the day five games behind the Giants in the NL West, tied for their biggest deficit of the season. They’ve won just once in their first five games of this road trip. They will at least have Tommy Pham in left field and in the leadoff spot on Wednesday as they try to salvage one win at Coors Field, despite Pham’s left middle finger scare on a swing-and-miss in the eighth inning Tuesday night.