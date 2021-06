San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado followed up Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam with a home run of his own in the seventh inning Sunday, taking New York Mets reliever Jacob Barnes deep for his ninth long-ball of the season. Machado also singled in four at-bats. Machado has performed typically will over his last 15 games, slashing .296/.344/.519 with three home runs, seven runs scored, and 10 RBI in that span. With his nine homers and six steals on the year, Machado is an every-category fantasy contributor.--Doug Goldring - RotoBaller.