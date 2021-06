The Dallas Cowboys have a whole lot of draft picks to work with which is certainly indicative that things are changing throughout the roster. As it has been well-documented, most of the team’s draft haul plays on the defensive side of the ball, a sign that change has been sorely needed over there. In addition to bringing in plenty of new faces and pieces of talent this offseason the Cowboys have also said goodbye to long-time staples like Sean Lee and Tyrone Crawford. While neither of them were necessarily playing huge roles for the team in recent memory, the point is that change is here and it is happening somewhat fast.