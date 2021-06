At one point, awards and accolades did little to convince Dremiel Byers of his potential on the wrestling mat. “In the early years, I didn’t really pay attention to anyone’s accomplishments, much less my own. I didn’t look up to anyone, it was more of me looking at and through them,” he said. “That changed all of a sudden when I was in a tournament described as the ‘worst draw of all-time.’ No one knew who I was then, but by the end of the tournament they did.