Horror comics, like any horror genre format, can be tricky. You have to introduce something with sufficient darkness and intrigue to make it worth following, pace it just right to keep readers hooked, and offer a bit of terror as well - that's what horror does, after all. And with all that, you still need originality and a real sense of stakes to give the story that perfect punch. Night of the Ghoul #1 from Scott Snyder and Franscesco Francavilla manages to bring all of those elements in this first issue in a perfectly spooky tale of a lost horror film, a powerful monster, and a father and son who may not live to see the dawn.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO