Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Two people who were riding on a motorcycle died after a weekend crash involving two other vehicles in central Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened near Knoxville Saturday near the intersection of Highways 14 and G44. Dinkla said the man and woman who were on the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

The State Patrol said the motorcycle driven by Lloyd Hedrick collided with one of the cars after it smashed into the back of the other car that was stopped waiting to turn left.

Hedrick, 74, and his passenger, 60-year-old Lisa Wilmes, both died. They were both from Indianola, Iowa.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Indianola, IA
Knoxville, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Accidents
Knoxville, IA
Cars
Local
Iowa Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#The Cars#Iowa State Patrol#Accident#Ap#Sgt#The State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

4 found dead in Ohio home, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Four people were found dead Sunday afternoon in an Ohio home, police said. Jackson Township police had been responding to a welfare check when they found the bodies, the department said in a news release. Officers are investigating the deaths as a domestic dispute that...