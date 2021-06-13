Scheduling VM removal from vSphere using PowerCLI

I am looking at purchasing a server for a home ESXi lab, and I want to install ESXi 7.0.x. I looked at the compatibility matrix for the CPU I am looking at, which is a Xeon E5-2683 V4. That is a 16 core with 32 thread CPU. When I take a look at the compatibility matrix, VMware is saying that is a 24C/48t (see screenshot) CPU. At the end of the day, it looks like CPUs in this family are compatible with 7.0 U3, but I was just wondering why VMware doesn't say the same thing as what the CPU actually is. The only thing I could think of is if there are CPU's in that series that are up to 24c/48t and VMware is just using the max value for the series.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO