What Thomas Markle Just Accused Meghan And Harry Of Doing

Thomas Markle wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Meghan and get the chance to meet his granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The 76-year-old retired lighting director has given an exclusive interview to ’60 Minutes’ which is set to air on Sunday (13.06.21) and within the Q&A he has reached out to the Duchess of Sussex – who is married to Prince Harry – to try and convince her to let him back in her life so he can meet her newborn baby girl and her two-year-old son Archie, whom is also yet to meet.