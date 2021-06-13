What Thomas Markle Just Accused Meghan And Harry Of Doing
Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas, are not exactly warm and fuzzy with one another. Back in 2018, just before her wedding to Prince Harry, Thomas teamed up with British paparazzi to stage photos of him getting ready to walk his daughter down the aisle. The photos of Thomas doing things like getting a suit measured and lifting weights to get into shape were then sold for upwards of 100,000 British pounds, according to the Daily Mail.www.nickiswift.com