Celebrities

What Thomas Markle Just Accused Meghan And Harry Of Doing

By Luke Gralia
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas, are not exactly warm and fuzzy with one another. Back in 2018, just before her wedding to Prince Harry, Thomas teamed up with British paparazzi to stage photos of him getting ready to walk his daughter down the aisle. The photos of Thomas doing things like getting a suit measured and lifting weights to get into shape were then sold for upwards of 100,000 British pounds, according to the Daily Mail.

Celebrities

Thomas Markle desperate to meet Meghan and granddaughter

Thomas Markle wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Meghan and get the chance to meet his granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The 76-year-old retired lighting director has given an exclusive interview to ’60 Minutes’ which is set to air on Sunday (13.06.21) and within the Q&A he has reached out to the Duchess of Sussex – who is married to Prince Harry – to try and convince her to let him back in her life so he can meet her newborn baby girl and her two-year-old son Archie, whom is also yet to meet.
Big Frog 104

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Second Child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents to a little girl!. The couple announced the birth of their second child and first daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Sunday (June 6). Meghan gave birth on Friday (June 4) at 11:40 A.M. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara,...
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced the birth of their daughter. The couple have chosen a very sweet name for their newest arrival, naming her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – a nod to both the Queen and Harry's late mother, Diana.
romper.com

What Does Lilibet Mean? The Meaning Behind Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter's Name

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is officially a big brother now that his parents welcomed their little girl on Sunday. It’s an exciting time for the family, and of course everyone else on the planet who simply cannot stop speculating about every single move they make. Particularly when it comes to their new daughter’s name. Prior to the birth of their sweet little girl, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s name choice was hotly debated. And now that it’s been revealed to be Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, people are still grappling with the meaning behind it.
Celebrities

Thomas Markle Says He Heard About The Birth Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter 'On The Radio,' Admits He'll 'Be Very Disappointed That I Don't Get To Hold My Granddaughter'

Keeping him out of the loop. Meghan Markle didn't tell her estranged father, Thomas Markle, that she welcomed her second child — a girl named Lilibet Diana. "No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio," Thomas said in a preview clip for 60 Minutes Australia, which will premiere on Sunday, June 13.
U.K.purewow.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Spot on the Royal Family Website Just Changed in a Major Way

The royal family website has been under construction recently, but a new update to the site involves a placement change for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Under the section of the website titled "Members of the Royal Family," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton. Now, the couple are beneath the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Celebrities

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for forgiveness in new interview

Thomas Markle has said he would ‘love’ to speak to his estranged daughter Meghan as he begged her forgiveness in a new broadcast interview. The retired Hollywood lighting director, 76, who lives 70 miles away from the Sussexes LA mansion, has not spoken to the Duchess of Sussex, 39, since she married Prince Harry three years ago.
Celebrities

Thomas Markle Claims Meghan And Harry Treat Themselves Like An Ax Killer In 60 Minute Interview – WhatNew2Day

Thomas Markle has launched an extraordinary attack on Oprah Winfrey when he criticized the megastar for “using” Harry and Meghan to promote her new TV ventures. Speaking publicly for the first time since the birth of his new granddaughter, Lilibet, the 76-year-old also criticized the couple for refusing to see him – saying that even “ax killers” are visited by their families.
Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Addressed a False Report About Baby Lili

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter’s name has, naturally, been making headlines since it was revealed June 6. The couple recently announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Friday, June 4. That name honors Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana: Lilibet is a family nickname for the queen, and Lili’s middle name is a tribute to Prince Harry’s mom, who passed away in 1997.
Celebrities

Thomas Markle Says Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'No Compassion For Me,' Admits He 'Made One Dumb Mistake'

Thomas Markle is still upset that he doesn't have a relationship with his daughter Meghan Markle. “Of course it hurts, there are axe murderers in prison and their family comes to see them," Thomas said on 60 Minutes Australia. “I’m not an axe murder. I made one dumb mistake and I’ve been punished for it. This show they’ve been on, they talk about compassion, there’s no compassion for me, no compassion for my family, and no compassion for the world."
newsfinale.com

Meghan Markle will ‘never return to the UK,’ royal expert claims

Royal author Phil Dampier has slammed Prince Harry for ‘running to his lawyers like a Hollywood star’ after threatening BBC with legal action over reports he didn’t ask the Queen about calling his daughter Lilibet. Appearing on The Royal Beat, available on Royalty TV, the veteran royal correspondent branded the...
Celebrities

Meghan Markle’s Father Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Taking Advantage of Prince Harry

Seems like Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has now shifted his target of criticising Meghan and Prince Harry to American host Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex’s father recently appeared on Australia’s 60 Minutes show, and claimed that he and Prince Charles have one thing in common that they have both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry, but kept his harshest criticism reserved for Oprah, reported TMZ. Targeting Oprah for her recent mental health docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’, Thomas claimed that the American host took advantage of a “weakened” Prince Harry to build her own network. Prince Edward Jokingly Shades Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry.
Books & Literaturetheroyalobserver.com

Meghan Markle Will Take A Break From Maternity Leave To Give An Interview About Her Children's Book 'The Bench'

Meghan Markle will take a break from doting on her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, to give an interview about her new children's book, The Bench. "Fresh off the heels of her first children’s book becoming a certified #1 New York Times bestseller, Duchess Meghan will be giving her only interview about #TheBench to @samanthabalaban at the renowned @NPRWeekend show, this Sunday between 8am-10am Eastern," Omid Scobie tweeted on Friday, June 18.
Celebrities

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
Celebrities

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Sent a Gift to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newborn Daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, and Markle is reportedly doing well and has been in good spirits since the birth. "The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet," an insider told Intouch Weekly. "[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs." The birth of Lili also seems to be another step towards reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, as Us Weekly reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a gift to Lili to celebrate her birth.