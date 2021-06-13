Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. has administered 309.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253S7U_0aTDtPUL00

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of 374,397,205 doses delivered.

The agency said 173,840,483 people in the United States had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,921,222 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech/ as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Moderna Inc#Pfizer Inc Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
TravelEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Moderna Says Vaccine is 100 Percent Effective in Teens — Will Seek FDA Okay in Early June, U.S. Advises Against Travel to Japan as Olympics Near, Less Than 1 Percent of Vaccinated Have Still Gotten COVID-19, Vaccines May Not Work as Well in Immunocompromised

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on May 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 167,474,146 (up from 167,045,252 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,476,961 (up from 3,467,796 Monday) Total...
Pharmaceuticalsyoursun.com

Study: Vaccines 91% effective in preventing COVID-19

VENICE — A 17-week study of nearly 4,000 frontline workers showed that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective in preventing infection after two doses and 81% effective after one dose. The study, by members of the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Team and other health care...
Pharmaceuticalsislandernews.com

A new and different type COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available in the US

A new protein subunit vaccine, different than any COVID-19 vaccine currently in use in the U.S. could be approved as early as this summer. The new type of vaccine, which is known as a protein subunit vaccine, would not require special refrigeration, according to a report by NPR. Biotech company Novavax is currently working on a protein subunit vaccine, which could be the first to receive emergency approval from the FDA.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect Is Hitting Mostly Men

Since the COVID vaccines were first injected into people's arms in clinical trials in the summer of 2020, experts have been monitoring patients' reactions carefully. Most have fallen into the category of normal side effects your body experiences as it mounts an immune response, but there have been some reactions that have caused concern, like the blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson that led to a pause on the vaccine. Recently, another new delayed vaccine side effect, called myocarditis, has experts on alert—and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's mostly affecting men.
U.S. PoliticsDenver Post

U.S. to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

WASHINGTON — The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.
Public Health895thelake.ca

Moderna, Pfizer COVID Vaccines Now Interchangeable

If you got either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for your first dose, you may not receive the same brand for your second dose. This guidance comes from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Northwestern Health Unit says they’ll use the vaccines interchangeably depending on local vaccine supply.
Public HealthKGW

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain. “As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Infectious Disease Expert Warns 'We’re Not Done With This Virus At All'

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm warned on Friday of the possibility of “substantial” local and regionalized surges of COVID-19, telling CNN’s Poppy Harlow that “we’re not done with this virus at all.”. Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, doubted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says This Is How Your COVID Vaccine Will Be Different Next Year

Vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had a successful run over the last few months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 136 million people in the U.S. have already been fully vaccinated against COVID. Still, however, there's concern over emerging variants, with five variants of concern already circulating in the U.S. that experts are worried could be more transmissible and more likely to evade current vaccines. Luckily, vaccine manufacturers have been working to find new ways to fight these variants, and any others that may emerge down the line. In fact, Moderna just announced a big change to its vaccine to do just that—and it could affect your COVID vaccination in 2022.
PharmaceuticalsFox 59

The COVID-19 vaccine and natural immunity

In this edition of Angela Answers, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm discusses the COVID-19 vaccine and whether those who’ve already had the coronavirus should get vaccinated. His comments came on the heels of a Cleveland Clinic study that said natural immunity may be as effective as the vaccine. However, the study is currently under peer review and has not yet been published. If the study holds up to review, it could mean the U.S. is much closer to herd immunity.
Public Healthkrcgtv.com

Should people infected with COVID-19 get the vaccine?

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Cleveland Clinic study released this week stated people already infected with the coronavirus gain no additional benefits from vaccination. The study included 52,000 Cleveland Clinic employees and found not one person who was infected with the virus and chose not to get vaccinated became reinfected. The...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Public Healthindialife.us

Delta likely to become dominant strain in US: CDC

The Delta coronavirus variant is expected to become the dominant strain in America, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky said. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than others, Xinhua news agency quoted Walensky as saying in an ABC News...
Public HealthCNN

Caught in a 'pickle,' tens of millions of Americans might not have had an adequate response to the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — It was a beautiful March afternoon, and as June Tatelman walked her dog in her Boston neighborhood, she was flying high. Tatelman had recently received her second dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, and the end of the pandemic was finally in sight. Maybe soon she could play with her grandchildren and return to her volunteer work helping children in foster care. Maybe in a few months, when her husband turned 75, they could go out to a restaurant to celebrate.