Hart, MI

Hart softball drops regional semifinal to North Muskegon

By Andy Roberts Herald-Journal Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANDVILLE — Hart dominated the first two and a half innings of Saturday's regional semifinal game against North Muskegon, but the Norse made things happen after that, and they rallied to defeat the Pirates in six innings by mercy rule, 13-3. Hart scored once in each of its first three turns at bat, and Pirate pitcher Finley Kistler didn't allow a hit through her first two innings of work. However, in the bottom of the third, North Muskegon took advantage of two walks and two hits to get three runs across to tie it, and in the fourth, things got away from Hart. The Pirates committed three errors in that inning and the Norse made them pay with five runs.

