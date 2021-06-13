Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic shows champion’s mentality, wins French Open

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefanos Tsitsipas excited thoughts of a major shift in men’s tennis, only to be crushed by the resilience of Novak Djokovic over five sets. The Serb, just turned 34, eventually rebounded from his gruelling semi-final win to claim his 19th Grand Slam title at the French Open with another show of superhuman mental and physical stamina.

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serb#Greek#Sporting Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tenniswsjmsports.com

Djokovic wins French Open, halfway to calendar Grand Slam

(PARIS) — Top seed Novak Djokovic beat fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open on Sunday. Djokovic rallied to win 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second French Open title and his 19th major championship. The Serbian remains in third place for the most Grand Slam...
Tennisnewsbrig.com

Novak Djokovic storms back to win French Open over Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic stormed back from dropping the first two sets to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a riveting French Open final on Sunday, winning his second career title at Roland Garros. Djokovic, 34, looked like he had run out of steam after a quick loss in the second set, but he...
Tenniscrossroadstoday.com

Novak Djokovic rallies to win French Open, 19th Grand Slam title

PARIS — Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final Sunday for his 19th Grand Slam title. Djokovic’s second trophy at Roland Garros moves him one major championship away from...
Tennismelodyinter.com

Djokovic wins epic battle against Nadal to reach French Open final

Rafael Nadal was beaten for just the third time at the French Open as Novak Djokovic won an extraordinary semi-final on a night of sporting drama at Roland Garros. The great Spaniard went into the contest having won 105 of his previous 107 matches on the Parisian clay, losing only to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and Djokovic in the last eight six years ago.
TennisWTOP

French Open Lookahead: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas in men’s final

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. The French Open men’s final pits Novak Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic will be trying to win 19th Grand Slam title in his 29th appearance in a major final. That would move the 34-year-old from Serbia within one of the men’s record of 20 Slam trophies shared by his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas will be appearing in his first Grand Slam final. Djokovic is trying to collect his seventh trophy in the past 11 major tournaments. He also can become only the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events. The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men’s final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982. And in the women’s doubles final Sunday, newly crowned singles champion Barbora Krejcikova will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both events at Roland Garros. Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova face 2020 singles champion Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands for the doubles championship.
TennisIola Register

Joker’s wild: Djokovic wins comeback thriller to take French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic left the court to go the locker room for a little chat with himself after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final Sunday. Part of him worried he was too diminished and depleted to overcome that deficit against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. And another part of Djokovic insisted he would.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Toni Nadal: "If Djokovic had lost in Paris, Rafa would be less disappointed!

Novak Djokovic wrote a new page of history at the Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 not only won his 19th career Slam, but also became the first player in the Open Era to have won all four Slams at least twice. The Serbian champion has forfeited two wins from two sets down along the way, respectively in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti and in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Tennisirvinetimes.com

Novak Djokovic has history in his sights after French Open win

Novak Djokovic will celebrate his hard-earned French Open success and then turn his thoughts to Wimbledon, where he could equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 grand slam titles. There has been a growing feeling over the last few years that it will be Djokovic, the chaser, who...
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena was so pumped watching him at French Open

If you ever get into a tennis match with the greatest clay court player of all time, make sure you have someone like Jelena Djokovic in your corner. Novak Djokovic was facing Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday. There was limited fan attendance due to COVID-19-related restrictions. But family and team personnel were allowed. Few people were as pumped for the event as Nole’s wife, Jelena.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'I have never seen Rafael Nadal so powerless at...', says top coach

After winning the second Roland Garros of his career, achieving an extraordinary feat between the semi-final and the final, for Novak Djokovic it seems that there are no more limits. The former tennis player and well-known coach of the Serbian champion, Goran Ivanisevic, gave an interesting interview to the Tennis Majors microphones talking about the latest feat of his student and the next goals of Novak.
Tennislongislandtennismagazine.com

Djokovic's Comeback Caps Off Remarkable French Open Run

Novak Djokovic battled back from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday in what was a dramatic finish to a French Open that will not be forgotten. The world number one dug himself into a hole early on in the match which was partly due to discomfort from a tumble on the red clay in the first set. However, as we have become accustomed to, the Serb dug deep and found a level of tennis that few, if any, can replicate.