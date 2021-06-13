Kyrie Irving Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Bucks
The Nets were already playing without James Harden, and now another member of their big three has been sidelined. Irving suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's Game 4 vs. the Bucks, and he has been ruled out for the rest of the contest. He struggled to put any weight on the ankle while walking off the court, so it's possible that he could miss additional time, as well. Mike James started the second half in place of Irving, while Jeff Green started in place of Bruce Brown.