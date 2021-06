The Pride remain undefeated and top of the table with a 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field, as the team split the points for the second time in the 2021 NWSL regular season. Ashley Hatch scored the game’s opening goal, her second in two games against the Pride (3-0-2, 11 points) this season, but Taylor Kornieck’s first career NWSL goal was enough to keep Orlando’s unbeaten streak intact. Washington (2-1-2, 8 points) is in third place after the draw and the Pride are now 5-5-4 in all competitions against the Spirit.