Shopping for the little ones in your life, who are in the 2- to 4-year old age range, can be challenging, especially if you have no idea what's popular. You want to get something that they'll truly use and play with all day long. Luckily, Amazon has a whole section dedicated to the most popular, bestselling toys on the internet, and we narrowed it down to the top ten must-haves. Whether they enjoy enjoy creating and building, being active, or something sensorial, these toys are the perfect gift for the little one in your life.