ITHACA, N.Y.—As these kinds of open-air markets go, the Ithaca Farmer’s Market (IFM) is something of a local gem in the community’s crown. The market is lauded by those listicle–style national publications as among the top in the country, and not without some merit. It’s charmingly quirky, it has a variety of options from fresh farm goods to prepared dishes to arts and crafts, and, if you can put up with the hassle of parking there, it’s a fine way to spend a weekend morning during Ithaca’s warmer months.