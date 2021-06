Gareth Southgate believes his England squad can have an impact on society and says they should never “just stick to football”. The Three Lions were booed by supporters when they took a knee at kick-off at the Riverside Stadium in their two Euro 2020 warm-up matches, with Southgate describing the jeers as a “criticism” of the squad’s black players and implored supporters to get behind the display of solidarity. Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said the prime minister supported the players’ right to protest on Monday but also stopped short of criticising those who had booed. Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson...