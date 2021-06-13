Traditional DTLA is Thriving in the Industry with Their Unique Edge

The world as we know it and the people in it have fundamentally changed since February 2020. People are remembering who they are and what they really care about. For those of us with children, being around our kids so much is reminding us how to play, explore and giggle, and how quickly our time with them seems to pass by. For those of us who work from home, we’re reminded of the natural rhythms of a day, week and season, and of the archaism of the eight-hour workday, a triumph when first guaranteed for government workers more than 150 years ago by President Ulysses S. Grant, but increasingly out of touch with our understanding of what it takes to be excellent at work.