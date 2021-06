Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) is once again calling for Congress to pass the Renacer Act. In a newly released video, the freshman Florida lawmaker makes an impassioned plea, slamming Nicaragua’s Ortega regime and calling for American citizens to urge their representatives to vote in favor of the legislation. While the bill was introduced through a bipartisan effort, Congress has not yet voted on the legislation, and Elvira Salazar warns that lawmakers need to do so quickly.