Daily Deals: Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Cards Discounted by 11%

By Shawn Saris
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday is all about Xbox Game Pass. With dozens of awesome games about to be dropping onto the service, now is a great time to sign up. If you're a first time user, you can sign up for just a $1, and for returning users, we have a deal to save you 11% across a three month term. If you're looking to preorder some games, we've got that as well and of course a nice mixture of other stuff, like a handy air fryer at Best Buy and an ongoing Anime sale at Amazon.

www.ign.com
