Child Porn Case Against Rochester Man Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A child pornography case filed against a Rochester man in April has been dismissed. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Gary Baker with three felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, a search of his home connected to a case in Houston County led to the discovery of a digital memory card that contained nearly 11,000 images of child pornography.kdhlradio.com