Child Porn Case Against Rochester Man Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police responded to a report of a fire in a condominium Saturday night and arrested a 35-year-old woman on arson and other charges. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the fire was reported just before 9 PM Saturday at 602 Northern Hills Drive Northeast. The flames had already been put out by the occupants using a fire extinguisher by the time officers arrived at the scene.