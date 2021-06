The world is finally getting a good glimpse at Nicki Minaj's family after the superstar rapper took some personal time off after the birth of her first child. Despite Nicki having dozens of sons in the rap game, this is the first time she's welcomed an actual son into the world. The last few weeks have brought tons of noteworthy moments from the Queen, which we outlined over the weekend, and while the Barbs still don't know her baby boy's name (all they have is his nickname, Papa Bear), they've gotten a decent glimpse at the adorable toddler on social media.