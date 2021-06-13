Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake: “If we share the load, it should mean that we can come up with a stronger album”
For their cool and cruisy 11th album (12th if you count Words Of Wisdom And Hope, their ’02 team-up with Jad Fair), Teenage Fanclub honed in on the art of introspection. Endless Arcade feels distinctly human, the Scottish rockers weaving sharp and soulful tales of hope, home, love and loss around passages of airy pop and fuzzy surf-rock. As for its seemingly nonsensical title, co-frontman Raymond McGinley explains, “I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever. When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”www.guitarworld.com