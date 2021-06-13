Luspatercept Benefit Also in Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 217 (2021) Cite this article. We examined the safety and efficacy of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell (hUC-MSC) infusion for immune non-responder (INR) patients with chronic HIV-1 infection, who represent an unmet medical need even in the era of efficient antiretroviral therapy (ART). Seventy-two INR patients with HIV were enrolled in this phase II randomized, double-blinded, multicenter, placebo-controlled, dose-determination trial (NCT01213186) from May 2013 to March 2016. They were assigned to receive high-dose (1.5 × 106/kg body weight) or low-dose (0.5 × 106/kg body weight) hUC-MSC, or placebo. Their clinical and immunological parameters were monitored during the 96-week follow-up study. We found that hUC-MSC treatment was safe and well-tolerated. Compared with baseline, there was a statistical increase in CD4+ T counts in the high-dose (P < 0.001) and low-dose (P < 0.001) groups after 48-week treatment, but no change was observed in the control group. Kaplan–Meier analysis revealed a higher cumulative probability of achieving an immunological response in the low-dose group compared with the control group (95.8% vs. 70.8%, P = 0.004). However, no significant changes in CD4/CD8+ T counts and CD4/CD8 ratios were observed among the three groups. In summary, hUC-MSC treatment is safe. However, the therapeutic efficacy of hUC-MSC treatment to improve the immune reconstitution in INR patients still needs to be further investigated in a large cohort study.