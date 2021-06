THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibition of B-cell receptor signaling via Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) has been a breakthrough for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). Zanubrutinib is a next-generation BTK inhibitor that is designed for potent and sustained inhibition of BTK while minimizing the off-target effects of first-generation inhibitors such as ibrutinib. The activity and tolerability of zanubrutinib have been demonstrated in patients with CLL/SLL in early phase clinical trials. The ALPINE study solidifies the findings of these pivotal trials by a head-to-head comparison of the safety and efficacy of zanubrutinib and ibrutinib in 415 patients with relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL.