Greensboro, NC

Greensboro City Council to partially reopen meetings. Limited number from the public will be allowed to attend in person starting July 13.

By Staff Report
greensboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — The city will begin allowing a limited number of the public to attend council meetings in person starting July 13. Until then, meetings and work sessions will continue under the hybrid model, with staff and council members meeting in person and the public able to watch remotely. The public has not been able to attend meetings in person since last spring, when the city moved to a virtual model because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City
Government
#Greensboro City Council
