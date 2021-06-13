Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Out Now on PS5 Until 24th June

In Final Fantasy VII Remake, the hardest secret boss returns in INTERgrade. Yuffie, an elite ninja dispatched from Wutai to capture the Ultimate Materia from Shirna, adds a new set of chapters in the PS5 upgrade. You will be able to play the game again in Hard Mode, after completing the story, where you will face yet another extremely difficult boss. Yuffie and her ally Sanon can take on the prototype of Pride & Joy in the Chapter 2 combat simulator, a massive battle mech controlled by Scarlet and Heidegger in the original FF7. This unique boss, Pride & Joy Mk. 0.5, is one of the most difficult for a two-person team to defeat. Given that you only have two party members, one of whom is playable, this boss is even more difficult. In this guide, we will tell you loadout options, fighting advice, and more to defeat the (second) hardest boss in the DLC. Before you can even attempt this fight you will need to grind levels until you reach the maximum.