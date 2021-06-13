Cancel
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Out Now on PS5 Until 24th June

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly announced action RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin actually has a 'Trial Version' out right now on PlayStation 5, despite the fact that the full game is set to release in 2022. The PS5 exclusive demo sounds reasonably beefy, offering a section of the game where you can sample the combat, as well as protagonist Jack's different character classes.

www.pushsquare.com
