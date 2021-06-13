Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Sheryl Crow Speaks on Sexual Harassment She Endured From Michael Jackson's Manager

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with The Independent, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow opened up about sexual harassment that she faced while touring with Michael Jackson during the late '80s. Joining his first solo world tour in 1987 was a huge career step for the future Grammy winner, and while Crow credits that experience with kickstarting her path to stardom, she also explained that she faced repeated sexual harassment from Jackson's manager, Frank DiLeo. "Naiveté is such a beautiful thing," Crow said. "It was incredible in every way, shape, and form for a young person from a really small town to see the world and to work with arguably the greatest pop star. But I also got a crash course in the music industry."

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Frank Dileo
Person
Sheryl Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Heart Surgery#The Independent#Night Music Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj claims Martin Bashir ‘destroyed his uncle’s persona’ in notorious 2003 interview

Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj has called for an investigation into his uncle’s notorious interview with Martin Bashir, and claimed that Jackson was “stabbed in the back” by the journalist.Last week, Bashir was found to have engaged in “deceitful behaviour” to gain interview access to Princess Diana in 1995. An independent inquiry concluded that Bashir’s actions were also a “serious breach” of the BBC’s editorial rules, which the corporation later covered up.In 2003, Bashir presented Living with Michael Jackson, an ITV documentary in which he trailed the late pop star over the course of eight months. During the film, Jackson admitted...
CelebritiesPopculture

Paris Jackson Says She Has PTSD From Paparazzi Following Dad Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson recently opened up and got personal about PTSD she's experienced from when the paparazzi would follow her dad, Michael Jackson. The 23-year-old sat with friend Willow Smith on Smith's family talk show, Red Table Talk, and discussed how the constant barrage of tabloid photographers left an impact on her that she still feels to this day. Jackson, the only daughter of the late King of Pop, shared that she lives with "standard PTSD."
Celebritiesmyhot995.com

Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" video hits historic milestone

You could argue that Michael Jackson wouldn't have reached the levels of superstardom he enjoyed in the '80s if MTV hadn't been bullied by Michael's record company into playing his video for "Billie Jean." Now, the iconic clip has just hit a huge milestone on YouTube. The video, first played...
CelebritiesJamBase

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2022: Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker & More

Brandi Carlile confirmed the lineup for the 2022 installment of her Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination event. The all-inclusive concert vacation’s third edition will feature Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Indigo Girls and others performing at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico February 1 – 5 with UNICO also hosting attendees.
Moviesnewslanes.com

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris pursues film career with sensationally sexy new role

Paris has already launched a successful music and modeling career. Now the 22-year-old has hit the big screen in new film The Space Between about a fading former rock star played by Kelsey Grammer and a young record label intern. Paris does take to the stage in the movie, but she also has a central role as the sexy girlfriend of the young lead, including one particularly raunchy scene.
Musicnprillinois.org

How Michael Jackson's Complicated Legacy Impacts The Family's Music

That’s the sentiment from writer Jody Rosen, who says even when you don’t summon music, it’s everywhere — from cars blasting tunes with the open window to grocery stores and restaurants. Rosen recently explored the intersection of music and accountability for The Los Angeles Times after the re-release this year...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch Sheryl Crow’s ‘It Don’t Hurt’ Clip From Upcoming Livestream

Sheryl Crow has shared the performance of “It Don’t Hurt” from her upcoming, first full length, solo and multi-instrumental streaming concert performance Sheryl Crow: The Songs And The Stories. The full event will be broadcast this coming Friday (18). “I wrote a song that was on my second record The...
CelebritiesJamBase

Sheryl Crow Shares ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ Featuring Emmylou Harris

Sheryl Crow shared a lyric video for “Nobody’s Perfect” featuring Emmylou Harris. Crow and Harris captured the live performance in September 2019 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. “Nobody’s Perfect” appears on Sheryl Crow’s 2019 album,. , which arrived on August 30 of that year. The LP features Crow collaborating...
Musicthejasminebrand.com

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Says Paparazzi Caused PTSD & Severe Paranoia

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Says Paparazzi Caused PTSD & Severe Paranoia. Paris Jackson recently opened up about how being the daughter of one of the most well-known–and polarizing–celebrities has continued to affect her. On an episode of Red Table Talk, Michael Jackson‘s daughter revealed that the continual media coverage...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Says She Had 'Multiple' Suicide Attempts as a Teen

The late king of pop’s only daughter Paris Jackson opened up about her struggles with countless suicide attempts over the years and revealed she had some regrets. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson says she had multiple suicide attempts as a teen. The 23-year-old joined Willow Smith’s first solo “Red Table Talk Takeover” and divulged about her troublesome teenage life.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Whatever Happened to Michael Jackson's Animals at Neverland Ranch?

Michael Jackson's pets were as interesting as their owner and inquiring minds need to know: whatever happened to Michael Jackson's animals at Neverland Ranch?. The whereabouts of some of the King of Pop's exotic menagerie are known, while other of Jackson's pets seem to have vanished. Celebrities are known for...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.