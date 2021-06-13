Sheryl Crow Speaks on Sexual Harassment She Endured From Michael Jackson's Manager

In a new interview with The Independent, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow opened up about sexual harassment that she faced while touring with Michael Jackson during the late '80s. Joining his first solo world tour in 1987 was a huge career step for the future Grammy winner, and while Crow credits that experience with kickstarting her path to stardom, she also explained that she faced repeated sexual harassment from Jackson's manager, Frank DiLeo. "Naiveté is such a beautiful thing," Crow said. "It was incredible in every way, shape, and form for a young person from a really small town to see the world and to work with arguably the greatest pop star. But I also got a crash course in the music industry."