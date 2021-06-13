Jake Paul Wants to Fight Nate Diaz

Jake Paul decided to declare Logan Paul the winner of that Floyd Mayweather fight. Now, the boxing match didn’t have a winner as stipulated by the rules. It went the full eight rounds with Logan surprisingly managing to stay upright the entire time. However, the younger YouTube star couldn’t help himself when it came time to talk about how the entire thing unfolded. Couple that need for a winner with an outspoken entity like Jake and you get all the makings of a classing night on social media. He got on Twitter to promptly crown his brother the winner of the fight. May weather looked amused by the entire situation. The old saying goes that the check still clears the same. Only thing that could possibly concern him was not getting knocked out by a young upstart. (It’s worth noting that the Hall-of-Famer successfully legislated that this would be an exhibition match where there was no winner or loser and there were no judges.)